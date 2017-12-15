BGE Ranks Highest in J. D. Power 2017 Electric Business Customer Satisfaction Study

BALTIMORE Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) ranks highest in overall customer satisfaction among large utilities in the East Region, according to the annual J.D. Power study announced earlier this week.

BGE ranked highest in the survey’s Large Utilities in the East group with a score of 790, more than 38 points above the 11-company average of 752 for electric utility business customers. Companies are ranked on a 1,000-point scale.

The award recognizes BGE’s strong performance in six measures of customer satisfaction: power quality and reliability, corporate citizenship, price, billing and payment, communications and customer service.

“BGE is experiencing a record year in electric reliability, which we know is important to our customers, particularly our business customers who depend on us to help their companies succeed and grow,” said Calvin G. Butler Jr., chief executive officer for BGE. “While we appreciate that our focus on delivering distinctive customer service is being recognized and want to enjoy this moment, we recognize that we must continue to innovate and challenge ourselves to meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

BGE engages its business customers in many ways. Stakeholder meetings, on-site visits and dedicated communication tools complement programs like BGE’s Smart Energy Savers and Smart Energy Economic Development (SEED) initiatives, designed to help businesses of all sizes convert energy savings into business expansion.

Expectations are that for 2017, BGE customers will have experienced the fewest outages on record and when outages did occur, BGE restored power faster than at most times in the company’s 201-year history. While outages are caused by a wide range of factors including weather, BGE is focused on reducing all potential causes through investment in infrastructure upgrades, enhanced maintenance and innovative programs.

BGE is part of the Exelon family of utilities, which include Atlantic City Electric, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco that share best practices to deliver a premier customer experience.