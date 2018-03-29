BGF Member Gets More Than 30 Years for Killing Witness

By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, syoes@afro.com

A member of a notorious Baltimore street gang was sentenced to more than three decades in prison for criminal activity, including the 2013 murder of a witness in another case.

Wesley Jamal Brown, 25, was sentenced to 31 and a half years in prison, plus five years of supervised release for his participation in the Black Guerilla Family’s (BGF) Greenmount Ave. Regime. The various racketeering charges against Brown, include the 2013 murder of witness who was set to testify against a fellow BGF member in a state case.

According to prosecutors, Brown admitted he murdered Moses Malone with a .22 caliber handgun “on or about” May 2, 2013 in the 600 block of Cokesbury Ave., in East Baltimore. The murder was to prevent Malone from testifying against Norman Handy, Brown’s half-brother and a fellow member of the BGF Greenmount Regime. On April 19, 2013, Malone identified Handy as the person who robbed and shot him during an interview with the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

According to the details of the plea agreement, Brown also admitted he was a member of the BGF Greenmount Regime, formerly known as the Young Guerilla Family, from 2005 to Sept. 2017 and during that time Brown and other BGF members engaged, “in crimes to further the interest of the gang, including drug distribution, murder, robbery, witness tampering and witness retaliation,” according to prosecutors.