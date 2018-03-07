Bill Banning Tackle Football Sacked in Committee

A bill that would have banned tackle football, heading in soccer and checking in lacrosse for children under 14 on publicly funded fields, was killed in a Maryland General Assembly House committee recently.

The Ways and Means Committee overwhelmingly rejected the legislation (19 voted to kill the bill, three did not vote), which the bill’s sponsors called a “public health” bill. The measure could have had a major ripple effect for youth sports across the nation if it had passed.

The bill was filed in the House by Del. Teri Hill (D-12) a doctor, who represents parts of Baltimore and Howard counties, who says she loves football.

“In reality, what we’re trying to do is minimize the risk of kids getting these injuries, because the younger the brain, the more long-term damage we see,” Dr. Hill told the CBS affiliate in Baltimore.

An online petition against the bill allegedly accumulated more than 7,000 signatures.

“I really didn’t expect the bill to pass, but I think it’s a conversation we have to have and I don’t think the conversation is over,” Dr. Hill told the Baltimore Sun.