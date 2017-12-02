Bishop W. Darin Moore Arrested While Protesting on Capitol Hill

African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church Bishop W. Darin Moore was arrested with other clergy members Nov. 30 outside of the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C.

“At 11 a.m. today I was arrested at the US State Senate Office Building as I engaged in a non-violent protest through prayer and reading Scripture,” Moore, presiding bishop of the Mid-Atlantic Episcopal District in Washington, D.C., and board chair of the National Council of Churches, posted on Facebook.

The post included images of a restrained Moore being escorted out of the building by Capitol Police along with a quote from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King: “There comes a time when silence is betrayal.”

Clergy from various religious denominations, including Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and others gathered in protest against the Senate tax bill and the Trump administration. According to Think Progress, a news site affiliated with the Center for American Progress Action Fund, 2,400 faith leaders also signed a letter against the bill. According to the National Catholic Reporter, the faith leaders also have reservations about the rushed nature of the bill.

The protest also sparked a rally on Capitol Hill that was attended by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other members of Congress who also oppose the bill.

On Dec. 1, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters that the Senate’s $1.5 trillion tax bill had the votes to pass. The bill would end tax cuts for low-wage earners by 2021. According to the CBO, by 2021 Americans earning $40,000 or less would be net losers, and by 2027, most people earning less than $75,000 a year would be worse off. Tax cuts for the wealthy would remain in place.

A final vote is expected to occur on Dec. 1.