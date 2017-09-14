Black Caucus Foundation to Hold 47th Annual Legislative Conference in N.E. Washington

At a time when part of the country is recovering from two deadly storms and another part of the country is trying to understand a President still determined to roll back decades of progress, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation is scheduled to host its 47th Annual Legislative Conference from Sept. 20-24 at the Walter E. Convention Center in Northeast Washington D.C.

“We have to be the voice for the voiceless,” Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) told the AFRO.

The theme of the 2017 conference is “And Still I Rise.” The conference brings together leaders, citizens and legislators from across the country to engage on economic development, civil and social justice, public health and education issues. More than 9,000 people are expected to attend 70 public policy forums.

Several forums, including “Real Talk: Defining The Conscious Man Committed To Serve” on Sept. 20 and “President Obama’s Legacy on Fatherhood, Men & Boys presented with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity,” featuring Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Sept. 21 will also be held. The panel will focus on elevating the call-to-action to those conscious men committed to impacting communities across the globe.

Major events at the conference will include a National Town Hall on Sept. 21, featuring Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas), Tamika Mallory, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and Vanita Gupta, president and CEO, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and the annual Phoenix Awards Dinner on Sept. 23.

For more information, visit cbcfinc.org/alc.