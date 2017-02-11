Black Engineer Conference Draws Multitude of Students & Professionals to Washington D.C.

The 31st Black Engineer of the Year Award conference annually recognizes Black engineering professionals in the United States. The conference also has a specific focus on networking and helping Black students from HBCUs interested in STEM careers.

The 2017 conference is being held in Washington D.C. at the Marriott Wardman Park from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, and reportedly has drawn over 10,000 attendees. The Black Engineer of the Year Award is the highest honor given at the BEYA STEM Conference. More than 100 scientists and engineers will receive awards and special recognition honors in 31 categories at the 2017 Conference.

The conference is hosted by Career Communications Group’s USBE&IT Magazine, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and the Council of Engineering Deans at HBCUs. The conference is sponsored by Aerotek, a recruiting and staffing services firm.