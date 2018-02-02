Black Films Get Moment in Sun at Art-house Theater

Unapologetically Black films that highlight otherwise underrepresented voices are getting their time in the spotlight during Black History Month at Suns Cinema, an art-house theater in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood in Northwest D.C.

The 17 movies offer diverse slices of the Black experience.

“Moonlight,” the Academy-Award winning movie about a bullied Miami teenager struggling with his sexuality, is showing on Feb. 14. The classic “A Raisin in the Sun,” is showing on Feb. 4 and the Oscar-nominated documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” focusing on writer and activist James Baldwin, is showing on Feb. 22

Three Spike Lee vehicles, “Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X” and “Crooklyn” make their way to the theater on Feb. 3, 10 and 17.

Films about local Washington D.C. African Americans will also get their due.

“The Nine Lives of Marion Barry” (February 20, 8:00 P.M.) offers the complete story of D.C.’s self-proclaimed “Mayor for Life” that includes his civil rights record, his aid to the poor and his triumphant return to D.C. politics. Meanwhile, “Check It” (February 27, 8:00 P.M.) tells the story of local gay and transgender youth who form a gang to protect themselves against bullies. D.C. natives directed both movies and local activist and producer Dawne Langford will screen both of them for free. Question and answer sessions are expected to follow both flicks.

Lighter-hearted fare includes “Friday,” “House Party” and “Black Dynamite.”

Suns Cinema opened May 2016, and this series marks the first time it’ll devote an entire month to films about Black people, said David Cabrera, director of curation and the cinema’s co-owner. To put this on, he consulted Langford and other friends to be sure he did the topic justice.

“It was something that we wanted to do, but we wanted to do it correctly,” Cabrera said.

Most movies cost $5, and popular movies are expected to sell out, Cabrera said. For more information and a complete schedule, visit sunscinema.com