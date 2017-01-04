Black Gun Purchases Reportedly Skyrocket Since Trump Election

Gun store owners across the nation have witnessed a quadrupling of Black customers and an increase in membership to Black gun clubs since the Nov. 8 election of Donald Trump, according to NBC News. Nationally, Blacks and other minorities are voicing a need to arm themselves against what some believe will be a White nationalist-led America.

The Stoddard’s Range and Guns Club in west Atlanta, for instance, reported that while their average clientele remained 50 percent White and 50 percent Black, a recent Black Guns Matter gathering hosted more than 300 people.

“Those folks were very, very interested in learning more about gun safety, about their legal rights, about purchasing guns,” Stoddard’s owner Kenneth Baye told NBC News. “Anxiety about the political climate was hard to miss . . . it was definitely an underlying tone.”

In and around the nation’s capital, dozens of White aggressions against Black residents have been captured and posted to social media, including a Nov. 13 incident on Metrorail, where a White male yelled at minority passengers to wear deodorant, stop speaking in other languages, get jobs, or be ready for Trump.

“Guns have always scared me and I have not allowed them into my home, despite my husband pushing for gun ownership the last 12 years,” Ward 8 resident Yolanda Braithwaite told the AFRO. “There are so many microaggressions, like many Whites are tired of being polite and respectful and are reverting back to days in this country when they could hit, spit on, curse out, and kill Black people with impunity. For Christmas, my husband finally got his wish.”

The Braithwaite’s Hillcrest household is not alone. Jason and Marie Alston, in Ward 6, said following coverage of the post-election gathering at one of their favorite restaurants by members of the National Policy Institute, a White supremacist organization that supported Trump, they decided to purchase a firearm.

“Let me state from the off that Trump is one man and I don’t think he is racist. I believe his behavior incites racists – especially the weak and marginalized ones – to hold in regard as the next Hitler,” Jason Alston told the AFRO. “Well, just in case all of their Nazi salutes are in aid of harming me or my family, we will not be sitting ducks.”

Others like Charles Sykes Jr., owner of CS Exchange, a Federal Firearms Licensed (FFL) dealer in the metropolitan area, told the AFRO that much of the anxiety over Trump being elected could not be categorically connected to an increase in Black gun ownership. Black or White, said Sykes, any increase could be attributed to the lifting of strict D.C. gun laws that have prohibited many from gun ownership.

“It is not a topic Black Americans tend to have when they need a gun because of Trump when they come into the shop. A lot of the desire to have or feeling like they need a gun is based more on the Supreme Court saying that all residents had the right to own and register handguns,” said Sykes, whose shop has been in business for 22 years. “Since the law changed – I couldn’t say more Blacks than Whites are coming in and those who are have filtered in. It’s not like people standing in line to buy the latest cellphone.”