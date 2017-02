Pleasant Hope Baptist Church will give a Black History Month presentation on Feb. 16 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. The speakers are James Early of the Smithsonian Institute Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage and Estevan Bassett-Nembhard, New York State organizer, Communist Party USA. There will also be a dance performance by Latiesha Melvin. For more information, call 410-433-3269. The event is free. Pleasant Hope is located at 430 E. Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21212.