Support Black Owned Small business at this one stop shop expo event on Nov. 26. Come out to network and purchase products and services of all types from locally owned businesses in the Washington D.C. and Baltimore Metro areas. From jewelry to house ware, fashion, beauty products, electronics, food and much more this is an event you won’t want to miss. The Black Owned Small Business Expo is free to patrons and open to the public, however, interested small business vendors should email [email protected] for more information.