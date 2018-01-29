Black Power Happy Hour

Come and celebrate black business with Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle. LBS are hosting a fellowship on February 1st at 5:30 p.m. Registered on eventbrite. For information about LBS visit, https://www.facebook.com/LBSBaltimore.
Baltimore Office—Corporate Headquaters
1531 S. Edgewood Street
Baltimore, Maryland 21227Voice: 410-554-8200
Washington, DC Office
1816 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20009
Phone: 202-332-0080
