Black Power Happy Hour

Flight American Fusion, 5723 York Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21212

by: AFRO Staff
Come and celebrate black business with Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle. LBS are hosting a fellowship on February 1st  at 5:30 p.m. Registered on eventbrite.  For information about LBS visit, https://www.facebook.com/LBSBaltimore.

