Black Public Relations Society Hosts Political Cypher: ‘Why We Still Matter in America’

The National Black Public Relations Society will be hosting a political cipher: Why We Still Matter in America in response to the current political climate and its surrounding issues of individual rights, race, gender and policy in America. The panel will be held on Oct. 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Thurgood Marshall Center, 1816 12th St. NW. Panelists include Communications Director at the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Kiara Pesante, the principal for the Podesta Group, Dana Thompson, the National Director of Faith and African american Engagement for Enroll America, David Street, the Senior Vice Chairman of DCGOP, Ralph Chattams, the President of D.C. Democratic Women’s Club and Pastor, Rev. Dr. E. Gail Anderson Holness and the Co-founder of Higher Heights, Kimberly Peller-Allen. Barbara Holt Streeter will be the moderator. The event is free. To register for the event, visit eventbrite.com.