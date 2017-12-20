Black Transgender Cheers Judge’s Ruling to Stop Military Ban

President Trump’s attempt to prevent transgender individuals from enrolling in the military has been foiled once again by a federal court judge. A key Black transgender activist offered praise for the decision.

On Dec. 12, U.S. District Court Judge Marsha Pechman of the Western District of Washington state determined in the case of Karnoski vs. Trump that President Trump’s order that people who are transgender not be allowed to serve in the military is unconstitutional.

“Because defendants have failed to demonstrate that the policy prohibiting transgender individuals from serving openly is substantially related to important government interests, it does not survive immediate scrutiny,” Pechman said in her 23-page decision.

Nicole Lynn Perry a Black transgender activist who lives in Tacoma, Wash. told the AFRO that she supports Pechman’s decision.

“I am glad that she ruled that way on the case,” Perry said. “Trump’s ban on transgender service in the military is an example of hate and transphobia.”

Perry was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps in October 2016 and technically isn’t covered by Trump’s actions or the court rulings. However, if Perry chooses to re-enlist, she would be affected by the court’s ruling, she said.

Perry, who worked in IT in the Marines and, up until recently, was a resident of Dallas, said your gender status doesn’t determine your fitness to do our job.

“Transgenders are committed to protecting this country just like anyone else in the military,” she said. “They can fire a rifle the same way anyone else can.”

Perry said she remembers when Trump campaigned for president and promised to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans if elected.

“He said to us ‘I will fight for you,’” she said, “but everything he does these days is fighting what the LGBTQ community wants.”

Trump issued the ban on July 26, 2017, via Twitter, saying that the “tremendous medical costs and disruptions” that would be caused by transgenders pushed him to say that the armed forces “will not accept or allow them to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military.

In August, Trump issued a presidential memorandum that said all transgender service troops would be discharged. The order flies in the face of a 2016 study of transgenders in the military that states that their presence would have a minimal impact on health care and the country’s readiness.

Also, in 2016, President Obama lifted the ban on transgenders serving in the U.S. military.

Pechman’s decision is in line with what U.S. District Court Judges Colleen Kollar-Kelley of the District of Columbia Circuit Court and Marvin J. Garbis of Maryland have ruled. Sarah McBride, the national press secretary for the District of Columbia-based Human Right Campaign, the country’s leading advocacy organization on LGBTQ issues, said in a statement that the ruling “is a victory in the fight against Donald Trump and Mike Pence’s cruel and animus-fueled policy.”

“Allowing this discriminatory ban to take effect would cause serious harm to our national defense and to the thousands of transgender people serving and wishing to serve their country,” McBride said.

The U.S. Justice Department led by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made it clear that they will appeal the decisions of the district court judges. However, Pentagon officials have said that of as of Jan. 1, 2018, transgenders will be allowed to enlist in the armed services.

The Black transgender community made history on Nov. 7 when Andrea Jenkins became the first Black transgender elected to public office by her winning campaign to serve on the Minneapolis City Council.