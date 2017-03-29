Black Women’s Roundtable Summit

The Black Women’s Roundtable, a women and girls empowerment arm of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation is holding their sixth annual national summit from March 29-April 2 in Washington D.C.

The summit is a core component of the BWR Healthy, Wealthy, Wise Empowerment Project that focuses on amplifying the power and voices of Black women on race and gender equity, economic security, prosperity, income inequality, health, education and social justice issues that impact urban centers, small towns and rural communities.

Watch videos from the summit on the AFRO’s Facebook page.