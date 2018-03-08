Bladensburg Upsets Greenbelt to Advance

Bladensburg High School (Bladensburg, Md.) pulled off an upset after taking down Greenbelt, Md.-based Eleanor Roosevelt High School 83-81 during the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) 4A Regional Championship match on March 3.

Bladensburg senior forward Daniel Oladapo led the way, scoring 22 points to help lead his team to victory. Oladapo had an impressive performance as well against DuVal on Feb 28. He accounted for 27 points and 19 rebounds defeating the Tigers handily 64-56.

The Mustangs are now only a game away from playing in the 4A State Championship Game as they gear up to face Glen Burnie, Md.-based Old Mill High School on March 8.

Potomac High School (21-3) located in Oxon Hill, Md. fell to Baltimore, Md.-based Polytechnic Institute 61-58 during the third round of the 3A competition on Feb. 28. No. 1 Potomac received a first-round bye before taking down Oxon Hill High School (Oxon Hill, Md.) 67-65 on Feb. 26 before falling to Poly.

Wolverines senior point guard Jason Newman led Potomac in scoring with 19 points and junior guard Sincere Jones scored in double-figures (13) against the Engineers.

Gwynn Park High School (12-12), located in Brandywine, Md., has been eliminated from state championship title contention after falling to Lake Clifton Eastern High School (Baltimore, Md.) 72-39 on Feb. 28.

Gwynn Park senior guard Mike Morgan led his team in scoring with 21 points, and he pulled down two rebounds in a losing effort. The No. 2 Yellowjackets earned a first-round bye and took down Baltimore, Md.-based Patterson High School 70-59 on Feb. 26 before falling to Lake Clifton in the third round.

The Yellowjackets had four players score in double-figures against the Clippers; Craig Morrow led the way with 19 points. Morgan scored 12 points while Kwamin Freeland and Jalen Hayes scored 10 points respectively.

Fairmont Heights High School (22-5), located in Capitol Heights, Md., punched in its ticket to play in the 1A State Championship Game for the second consecutive year after defeating Fort Washington, Md.-based Friendly High School 77-55 on March 2.

Led by senior guards Kimani Benjamin and Darren Lucas-White who have averaged over 17 points per game this season, the Hornets will get ready to take on Patterson Mill High School located in Bel Air, Md. on March 9 in the semifinal match.

Two Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) will represent the County at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. on March 8, both with hopes of championship glory.