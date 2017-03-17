Blues Harmonica Star James Cotton Dead at 81

by: The Associated Press
/ (AP Photo/Kathy Willens and Jeff Christensen) /
0
14

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — James Cotton, a Grammy Award-winning blues harmonica master whose full-throated sound backed such blues legends as Muddy Waters, Sonny Boy Williamson II and Howlin’ Wolf, has died at age 81.

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 1997 file photo, blues musician James Cotton holds up a thumbs-up sign after winning the Best Traditional Blues Album during the pre-telecast program of the 39th Annual Grammy Awards in New York. Cotton won for his work "Deep In The Blues." Cotton, a Grammy Award-winning blues harmonica master whose full-throated sound backed such blues legends as Muddy Waters, Sonny Boy Williamson II and Howlin' Wolf, has died at age 81. A statement from Alligator Records, Cotton's label, says he died Thursday, March 16, 2017, of pneumonia at St. David's Medical Center in Austin. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
FILE – In this Feb. 26, 1997 file photo, blues musician James Cotton holds up a thumbs-up sign after winning the Best Traditional Blues Album during the pre-telecast program of the 39th Annual Grammy Awards in New York. Cotton won for his work “Deep In The Blues.” Cotton, a Grammy Award-winning blues harmonica master whose full-throated sound backed such blues legends as Muddy Waters, Sonny Boy Williamson II and Howlin’ Wolf, has died at age 81. A statement from Alligator Records, Cotton’s label, says he died Thursday, March 16, 2017, of pneumonia at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

A statement from Alligator Records, Cotton’s label, says he died Thursday of pneumonia at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin.

The Mississippi Delta native performed professionally since age 9. Cotton backed Muddy Waters in his landmark album “At Newport” on Chess Records.

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2005 file photo, legendary blues man James Cotton performs at the B.B. King Blues Club in New York City. Cotton, a Grammy Award-winning blues harmonica master whose full-throated sound backed such blues legends as Muddy Waters, Sonny Boy Williamson II and Howlin' Wolf, has died at age 81. A statement from Alligator Records, Cotton's label, says he died Thursday, March 16, 2017, of pneumonia at St. David's Medical Center in Austin. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)
FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2005 file photo, legendary blues man James Cotton performs at the B.B. King Blues Club in New York City. Cotton, a Grammy Award-winning blues harmonica master whose full-throated sound backed such blues legends as Muddy Waters, Sonny Boy Williamson II and Howlin’ Wolf, has died at age 81. A statement from Alligator Records, Cotton’s label, says he died Thursday, March 16, 2017, of pneumonia at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

After going solo in the 1960s, Cotton released almost 30 albums, including his 1996 Grammy Award-winning Verve album, “Deep In The Blues.” His most recent album, “Cotton Mouth Man” for Alligator Records in 2013, was nominated for a Grammy.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS