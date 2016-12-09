Body Cameras Inbound for Prince George’s County, Md. Cops

Beginning next month, Prince George’s County, Md. Police Department is expected to outfit 10 officers in each of the department’s seven districts with body cameras.

Carlos Acosta, the department’s inspector general, told The University of Maryland Diamondback newspaper that the 70 cameras will help repair the department’s reputation.

“It’s behavior modification,” Acosta said. “I believe the person behind the camera and the person in front of it will behave better.”

The department’s reputation took a hit in 2000 after the Department of Justice launched an investigation into allegations of excessive use of force throughout the entire police department following a rash of shootings.

In response, the police department installed cameras in more than 600 squad cars, improved its system for tracking problem cops and instituted a regimented internal review, according to The Washington Post. The Justice Department lifted federal oversight against the department in 2009, the Post reported.

Meanwhile, sociology professors at the University of Maryland will partner with the police department to monitor the body camera program’s effectiveness and use surveys to track community perception about the cameras, The Diamondback reported. The professors have also pledged to offer implicit bias training for new officers.