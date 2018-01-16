Boston Celtics Great Jo Jo White Dies at 71

by: The Associated Press
/ (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall and Fred Jewell) /
0
229

BOSTON (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Jo Jo White, a two-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and an Olympic gold medalist, has died. He was 71.

FILE – In this Monday, April 6, 2015 file photo, Former NBA player Jo Jo White stands on stage during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2015 announcement in Indianapolis. Basketball Hall of Famer Jo Jo White, a two-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and an Olympic gold medalist, has died. He was 71. The Celtics announced his death Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. No cause was provided. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The Celtics announced his death Tuesday night. No cause was provided.

The team says it is “terribly saddened” by White’s passing, calling him a “champion and a gentleman; supremely talented and brilliant on the court, and endlessly gracious off of it.”

FILE – In this Dec. 30, 1977 file photo, Jo Jo White, left, of Boston Celtics, drives past Chicago Bulls’ Wilbur Holland (12) during an NBA basketball game in Chicago. Basketball Hall of Famer Jo Jo White, a two-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and an Olympic gold medalist, has died. He was 71. The Celtics announced his death Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. No cause was provided. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell, File)

White played 10 seasons for Boston, which drafted him ninth overall from Kansas in 1969. He averaged 17.2 points per game over 13 years, also playing for Golden State and the Kansas City Kings before retiring in 1981.

The Celtics retired White’s No. 10 the following year, and he still was working with the club as a director of special projects at the time of his death.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY