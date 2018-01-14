Bowie State Looking for Consecutive Wins after Win over Lincoln

The Bowie State Bulldogs improved its standing in the Central Interscholastic Athletic Association (CIAA) to 3-4 after a tough 69-64 win over Lincoln University on Jan. 13 in Lincoln, Pa.

Bowie State currently sits in third place in the CIAA Northern Division, trailing only Virginia State (14-1 overall, 4-1 CIAA) and Virginia Union (9-8 overall, 4-1 CIAA).

The Bulldogs (8-10 overall) have been splitting wins and losses so far this season. They win one game then lose the following, repeating that cycle over the five games they’ve played since the New Year.

Bowie State edged out St. Augustine, 87-82, in overtime on Jan. 4, then fell to Shaw University, 73-64, in overtime on Jan. 6. When they beat Fayetteville State, 79-59, on Jan. 8, they went on to lose to Livingston College, 70-63, two days later on Jan. 10.

Now that the Bulldogs have won on Saturday, will they continue this latest trend of trading wins for losses or will they finally put together consecutive wins? We’ll find out on Jan. 20 when Bowie State faces Virginia Union in Richmond, Va.