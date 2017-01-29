Bowie State Snaps Four-Game Losing Skid

Junior guard Ahmaad Wilson scored 21 points to help lead the Bulldogs to their first win in three weeks as they ripped Elizabeth City State, 103-80, on Jan. 28 in Bowie, Md.

Bowie State hadn’t won a game since Jan. 11 when they edged Shaw University, 64-61. They would lose the next four games to Lincoln University, Virginia Union, Chowan University and Virginia State. But the losing slump ended Saturday as the Bulldogs played perhaps their best game of the season.

Despite its winless 0-17 record, Elizabeth City State came out fired up and took it to Bowie State early on. They even led, 9-8, five minutes into the game. But the Bulldogs eventually settled in and used an 11-0 scoring run to take over the momentum. From there, Bowie State never relinquished the lead.

Wilson led the way in scoring, making eight of 17 shot attempts from the field for a team-high 21 points. But, he wasn’t the only Bulldog to attack the bucket. Six players for Bowie State scored double digits in points, including senior Brian Kelly and freshman David Belle, who each scored 12 points. Junior Dayshawn Wells added 11 points, while senior Michael Briscoe and junior Omari George both scored 10 points.

Next: Bowie State (8-13 overall, 5-6 CIAA) will return to action on Feb. 4 to take on Lincoln in Chester County, Pa.