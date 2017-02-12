Bowie State Takes Out Chowan with Impressive Win

Senior guard Brian Kelley scored a game-high 17 points to help lift the Bowie State Bulldogs to a 74-63 win over the Chowan Hawks in the Bulldogs’ final home game of the season on Feb. 11 in Bowie, Md.

The victory advanced Bowie State’s record to 10-14 overall, 7-7 against the Central Interscholastic Association (CIAA).

Chowan currently has the third best record in the CIAA standings at 15-8 overall and 8-6 against conference foes, so a win against them is very impressive for the Bulldogs. And it all started with Kelley, who was literally a perfect 7-for-7 in shot attempts made from the field on Saturday. But Kelley wasn’t the only Bulldogs making plays — Bowie State junior guard Omari George added 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while senior guard Ahmaad Wilson also scored 15 points; freshman guard David Belle scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field.

The win came just in time for Bowie State to start building momentum for the CIAA tournament, scheduled to start Feb. 21.

Next: Bowie State will face Virginia State on Feb. 15, and then will take on Elizabeth City State on Feb. 18.