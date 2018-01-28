Bowie State Upsets No. 8 Nationally Ranked Virginia State

The Bowie State Bulldogs men’s basketball team maintained its second place position in the Central Interscholastic Athletic Association (CIAA) and, perhaps, proved it is the best team in the CIAA after upsetting the top-ranked team in the conference, Virginia State, 65-55, on Jan. 27 in Ettrick, Va.

It marked the second straight win for Bowie State (10-11 overall, 5-1 CIAA) while also ending a 10-game winning streak by Virginia State (17-2 overall, 7-2 CIAA).

Virginia State went into Saturday’s game racked eighth in the CIAA National standings, but Bowie State played what seemed like its best game of the season to pull off the upset.

Sophomore David Belle led Bowie State with a game-high 16 points, including a huge three-pointer that gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the second half. The Bulldogs never looked back, eventually building a double-digit lead that they would hold until the finish.

Sophomore Cameron Hayes also had a big game, scoring critical buckets down the stretch of the second half. He was one of three Bulldogs players to score 10 points, including seniors Omari George and Dayshawn Wells.

Next – Bowie State will continue its southern road trip, taking on Elizabeth City State in Elizabeth City, N.C. on Feb. 3.