Bowie State Winter Commencement

Bowie, Md.: The Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex, 14000 Jericho Park. Road

by: AFRO Staff
/ (Courtesy Photo) /
0
7

Carla Hayden, the 14th Library of Congress, is scheduled to address about 325 graduates and their families at the Bowie State University commencement on Dec. 16 in the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex, 14000 Jericho Park. Road at 9: 40 a.m. The commencement will be streamed live.

Bowie State University Winter Commencement 2013. (Courtesy Photo)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS