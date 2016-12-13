Carla Hayden, the 14th Library of Congress, is scheduled to address about 325 graduates and their families at the Bowie State University commencement on Dec. 16 in the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex, 14000 Jericho Park. Road at 9: 40 a.m. The commencement will be streamed live.
Bowie State Winter Commencement
Bowie, Md.: The Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex, 14000 Jericho Park. Road
by: AFRO Staff
