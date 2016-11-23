Bowser Taps Oakland’s Wilson to Lead D.C. Schools

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser recently announced her choice to the lead the District of Columbia public schools.

On Nov. 22, Bowser introduced Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Antwan Wilson as the next chancellor for the District’s public elementary and secondary education system at Eastern Senior High School in Northeast D.C.

“In his 20-plus years in education, Antwan Wilson has been a teacher, a principal, an assistant superintendent and a superintendent, and at every level, he has been successful,” the mayor said. “Not only is he an exceptional leader, Wilson is a role model for our students. His success proves that with hard work, they can achieve what they set to do.”

Wilson was selected by Bowser from among several candidates for chancellor, including interim chancellor John Davis. Bowser acknowledged Davis, who took the reins of the school system when Kaya Henderson resigned as the chancellor on Oct. 1. “As we welcome Mr. Wilson, I share my utmost appreciation for [Davis] for his leadership during this period of transition and for his continued commitment to our students,” Bowser said. “The entire team at DCPS (District of Columbia Public Schools) deserves our applause for their critical work.”

Bowser’s selection was aided by a group of citizens known as the DCPS Rising Leadership Committee that was chaired by FedEx executive Gina Adams and Trinity Washington University President Pat McGuire. The mayor saluted the committee “for undertaking the most comprehensive engagement process since the start of mayoral control and for their guidance during this process.”

Wilson, who is 44 years old and is married with three children, said he is excited about running the public school system in the nation’s capital.

“My life has been dedicated to students and ensuring that they have the resources and support they need to succeed in life,” Wilson said. “I am honored to join the District’s stellar education team and look forward to working with the community to build on the recent DCPS success.”

In addition to Oakland, Wilson spent six years as an assistant superintendent for postsecondary readiness at Denver Public Schools. Before that, he was a high school principal in Denver and a middle school principal in Wichita, Kan.

Wilson holds a bachelor’s degree in history-social science education from Nebraska Wesleyan University and holds an advanced degree in school leadership from Friends University and is a 2014 graduate of The Broad Academy, an institution that trains upper-level public school leaders.

Wilson said that he won’t make any radical changes in terms of the direction of the school system.

“I plan on doubling down on the things that have worked,” he said. “I look forward to being a part of a strong team of educators.”

Wilson said that he sees schools as places that prepare students for success not only in the academic world but in life. He said his focus will be to see that students learn, in addition to academics, selfmanagement, risk-taking, responsible personal management and an appreciation of diversity.

Bowser told the AFRO that Wilson was the best candidate for chancellor despite the fact that there were many qualified Washingtonians for the job.

“Antwan is an outstanding educator,” she said. “When I made my selection, I viewed the entire situation. I looked at who could work best with the public agencies and do the most for our kids.”

Wilson is set to move to the District in February 2017 and will have to undergo D.C. Council confirmation. D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At Large) attended the news conference where Wilson was introduced and was non-committal regarding his support.

“I am optimistic about him but his hill is steep,” White told the AFRO. “I look forward to a strong, vetting process and I will not support anyone who is not the best person for the job.”