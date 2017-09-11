BP South Africa Appoints First Black Female CEO

JOHANNESBURG – BP Southern Africa (BPSA) on Monday appointed chartered accountant Priscillah Mabelane as its new chief executive.

Mabelane is the first woman in the history of the country’s oil industry to head a multi-national company, marking a significant milestone in the organisation and industry’s transformation journey.

She will take the helm on 1 September, exactly six years after joining the organisation in 2011 as chief financial officer (CFO).

BPSA said Mabelane has more than 20 years of service in a number of key leadership positions and she brings a “wealth of world-class experience and expertise” to her new role as chief executive. More….