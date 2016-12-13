Brady Shakes Funk against Ravens, Leads Patriots to 30-23 Win

Tom Brady tossed three touchdowns and racked up more than 400 passing yards as the New England Patriots topped the Baltimore Ravens, 30-23, on Dec. 12 in Foxboro, Mass.



The win maintained the Patriots’ lead in the AFC East, advancing their overall record to 11-2, while the Ravens (7-6) fell from first place in the AFC North.

Entering the game, New England admitted that Baltimore had historically given them the most problems over the years. Even Brady usually struggles when facing Baltimore. But the veteran quarterback finally shook his funk against the Ravens, completing 25 of 38 pass attempts for 406 yards and three touchdowns, including a 79-yard bomb late in the fourth quarter to end a 17-point comeback by Baltimore.



The Ravens trailed 16-3 at halftime and were down 23-3 in the third quarter. But two straight New England fumbles on kick returns led to two quick touchdown passes by Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco, cutting the Patriots lead to 23-17. Flacco completed 37 of 52 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the game.

Baltimore had a chance to take the lead with a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, but were stopped in the red zone and settled for a short field goal, cutting New England’s lead to 23-20. Brady answered by connecting with receiver Chris Hogan on the 79-yard touchdown pass to give the Patriots a two-score lead at 30-20.



The Ravens made another field goal with less than three minutes and hoped to get a stop on defense to get the ball back, but the Patriots converted two first downs to run the clock out for the win.



Baltimore now trails the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5) in the AFC North.



Next: The Ravens will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 18 in Baltimore.