Brandy to Star in D.C. Production of ‘Chicago’

Grammy Award-winning singer Brandy Norwood will star as Roxie Hart in the production of “Chicago” that’s heading to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in April.

The show will play a limited engagement from April 4 through April 16. The songbird made her Broadway debut in the musical during a four-month limited run in 2015. She played “Roxie Hart” that time as well.

“Chicago” is currently starring Terra C. MacLeod as Velma Kelly, Paul Vogt as Amos Hart, Roz Ryan as Matron “Mama” Morton, and C. Newcomer as Mary Sunshine.

“Chicago,” the No. 1 longest-running American musical in Broadway’s history, tells the story of Roaring Twenties-era Chicago, where housewife and dancer Roxie Hart kills her lover, then hires a charismatic lawyer to convert her crime into an onslaught of scandalous headlines.

The musical won six Tony Awards in 1997, including Best Musical Revival, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Brandy, meanwhile, has sold more than 40 million albums around the world. Her self-titled 1994 debut album featured the smash hit “I Wanna Be Down.” Her record “The Boy is Mine,” which she performed with Monica, is the longest-running No. 1 song and best selling duet of all time.

Her acting chops include starring in her ’90s sitcom “Moesha,” and making history as the first Black princess in the Disney television film “Cinderella,” in which she starred alongside Whitney Houston.

In 2014, Brandy earned an NAACP Image Award for playing Chardonnay on BET’s “The Game.”

For more information about the musical, visit www.ChicagoTheMusical.com