Britt Waters’ Move to CBS 94.7 Shows Diversity in District

Brittany Waters, better known as Britt, recently started a new role on CBS’ D.C. radio station, 94.7 FM. Waters began the position on Oct. 5. She will be on the air Monday-Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Waters started her radio career with the “Russ Parr Morning Show,” a D.C. hip-hop institution, as an intern. “Everything I know, I learned from him (Russ Parr),” she told the AFRO. “It was time to move and brand myself.”

Waters is a native of South Jersey. She attended the University of Maryland, College Park in 2009 and made D.C. her home after graduating in 2013 with a degree in Broadcasting Journalism.

Waters said she is ready for the challenge of changing from Hip Hop to Pop music.

“I still listen to Russ Parr in the morning. I wanted to expose myself to a new audience,” she said. Waters said she recognizes the radio station comes with a different audience, but said she knows how to gain their attention by allowing her listeners to get to know her to create an intimate relationship.

“Something I learned from Russ Parr is having an intimate relationship with your audience,” Waters said. “Doesn’t matter if it was a rapper on the show or not, they fall in love with you first.”

The subject matter of Waters on air conversations will range from the Black Lives Matter movement to music to politics to the Kardashians and more.

Waters’ on air style will be, “Be yourself and follow your dreams,” she said.