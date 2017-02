Delegate Benjamin Brooks and Speaker Pro Tem Delegate Adrienne Jones are hosting a 10th District Night in Annapolis, Md. on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Lowe House of Delegates, 6 Bladen St, Annapolis, MD 21401. The evening will include transportation, food and opportunity to watch floor proceedings. To reserve a spot on the charter bus from Owings Mills, contact Victoria by email at Benjamin.Brooks@house.state.md.us.