Brown Sugar Adds Google Chromecast Capabilities

ATLANTA, /PRNewswire/ — Consumers of the new subscription-video-on-demand service Brown Sugar will be able to watch the biggest collection of the baddest African-American movies of all-time on their televisions as well as on their mobile devices and desktop computers as it was announced today that Brown Sugar has added Google Chromecast capabilities.

Google Chromecast is a media streaming device that allows video to play on televisions directly from mobile devices and it is now available for Brown Sugar customers with Android and iOS devices.

Brown Sugar features an extensive library of iconic black movies, all un-edited and commercial-free as they were originally seen in theaters. TheMack, Foxy Brown, Shaft, Super Fly, Dolemite, Cotton Comes to Harlem, Uptown Saturday Night, Three The Hard Way, Coffy, Black Caesar, Five on the Black Hand Side, Cleopatra Jones, Mandingo, Willie Dynamite, Which Way is Up?, Car Wash, The Original Gangstas– Brown Sugar has them all.

Also available on Brown Sugar is the hit Bounce original series Saints & Sinners. Season one is available in its entirety with season two exclusive episodes being added every Monday. Complete seasons of the Bounce originals Mann & Wife, Family Time and In The Cut will be added to Brown Sugar shortly.

Brown Sugar is owned by Bounce, the fastest-growing African-American network on television.