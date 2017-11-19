Bulldogs Fall Short in First NCAA Playoffs Game Hosted at Bowie State

Junior quarterback Amir Hall totaled more than 400 yards with four touch-downs scored, but the Bowie State Bulldogs fell just short in a 45-35 loss to Delta State (Cleveland, Miss.), the first round of the NCAA Super Region 2 playoffs on Nov. 18 in Bowie, Md.

I️t marked the first time in school history that Bowie State hosted a NCAA football playoff game on campus. The Bulldogs finished their season with a 9-2 record.

Bowie State had early troubles stopping Delta State’s offense. The Statesmen leaped out to a 31-7 lead in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs settled in by halftime and sparked a come-back, scoring 28 unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 35-31 lead. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they ran out of gas offensively in the fourth quarter as Delta State scored 14 unanswered points for the 45-35 victory.

Hall led Bowie State with 331 passing yards and two touchdown passes; he also ran for a team-high 66 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns.

Breck Ruddick and Chris Robinson led Delta State as a two-headed monster, rushing for 308 total yards and five touchdowns combined; Ruddick finished with 164 yards and two touch-downs rushing, while Robinson added 144 rushing yards and three touchdowns.