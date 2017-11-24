Busboys and Poets Books is scheduled to host author Peter Edelman of “Not a Crime to Be Poor: The Criminalization of Poverty in America” to 14th and V St., NW on Nov. 27 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. In addition to exposing racially biased policing, the Justice Department’s Ferguson Report exposed to the world a system of fines and fees levied for minor crimes in Ferguson, Mo., that, when they proved too expensive for Ferguson’s largely poor, Black population, resulted in jail sentences for thousands of people. As former staffer to Robert F. Kennedy and current Georgetown law professor Peter Edelman explains in “Not a Crime to Be Poor,” that Ferguson is everywhere in America today. Books will be available for purchase before and after the event.
Busboys and Poets Books Presents: Not a Crime to Be Poor
14th and V St., NW
by: AFRO Staff
/ (Courtesy Image) /
