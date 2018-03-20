Can Jay-Z’s New App Fix the Justice System?

While it seems like there is an app for everything, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is investing in one that aims to address a huge problem in the African American community— mass incarceration.

Promise, which seeks to improve the criminal justice system, announced March 19, that Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has partnered with the company in support of the app.

“We are increasingly alarmed by the injustice in our criminal justice system,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “Money, time and lives are wasted with the current policies. It’s time for an innovative and progressive technology that offers sustainable solutions to tough problems.”

The app was created by Prince’s former manager, Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins and activist Diana Frappier in response to the constant controversies surrounding criminal justice reform in the United States.

“Promise’s team, led by Phaedra, is building an app that can help provide ‘liberty and justice for all’ to millions,” Jay-Z said.

Through financial assistance for bail, an intake program, care plan development and tools, Promise’s website says the app’s goal is “to get people out of jail and provide ongoing support and supervision to help keep them out.”

With a smart phone, participants in the program will receive support through a calendar that reminds them of their obligations, including court appearances, drug testing, and treatments. In addition, the app offers individualized coordinated referrals adjusted to assist participants with their specific needs.

According to Rolling Stone, Ellis-Lamkins, co-founder of Promise, hopes the app will “create a sustainable and scalable program that will reduce the number of people behind bars, recidivism and the cost of care by extending the capabilities of community supervision.”