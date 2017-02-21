Candice Wiggins: I Was Bullied for Being Straight in ‘98% Gay’ WNBA

Candice Wiggins, the former Stanford University basketball star who retired from professional basketball last year, claimed she was targeted for harassment during an eight-year WNBA career because she was heterosexual.

Wiggins, who turned 30 last week, described the “very, very harmful” culture of the WNBA in an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune published on Monday.

“It wasn’t like my dreams came true in the WNBA. It was quite the opposite,” said Wiggins, who announced her retirement last March while considering a contract extension from the New York Liberty. “I wanted to play two more seasons of WNBA, but the experience didn’t lend itself to my mental state. More…