Capitals Finding Stride in Winning Six of Last Seven Contests

I, along with many Washington Capitals fans, been critically questioning when the team would show the signs of the greatness we have become accustomed to during the regular season. There are still plenty of games to go but recently, the Caps have played well enough to quiet some of the critics.

After winning the President’s Trophy with 120 points in 2015-‘16, and an initially promising 8-2-1 start to the 2016-‘17 season, the Capitals stumbled to a 5-5-2 record during the following month, and fell to fifth in the Metropolitan Division. Currently in fourth place in the division but trending upward – currently only four points behind the first place Pittsburgh Penguins – Washington is showing the league that this team is still a force to be reckoned with.



With the Metropolitan Division being possibly the most competitive division in the NHL, the Caps haven’t been able to gain much ground in the standings, but that shouldn’t negate what’s being accomplished currently. Washington is amazingly on a 112-point pace and could still finish in fifth place, as the last wild card team.



“You just realize how good the Eastern Conference is this year,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz told the Washington Post. “I think two years ago, we didn’t have as much balance in the Eastern Conference. There was six or eight teams that you knew they were going to be in, and there was just going to be a fight for the rest. Now, all those teams have drafted well, their young players have developed. Free-agent signings were probably a little more prominent in the East than the West last year, and maybe the last two years.”



The main reason for the stabilization of the team has been stalwart goalie Braden Holtby, who has again ascended to the top of his profession as the team has the third best GAA (goals against average) of 2.01. Holtby’s outstanding play, along with the reuniting of John Carlson and Karl Alzner on the blue line seemed to spark a winning streak since the pair were reunited on Dec. 5 against Buffalo.



“I think it gives a freshness to a guy like Carlson or Alzner to get a new partner for the first time in a while,” Trotz said. “I think that just gives some freshness to it. They’ve been pretty steady. [The pair] have got a stay-at-home guy and a puck-mover on each one.”



With a tough schedule coming up before the end of the year, the Capitals are in a good place, even if the standings may not say such. With a little more than a third of the season completed, it is paramount that the team continues its stellar play because the teams ahead in the division are not going away. But will the pressure burst pipes or will they show resilience that we honestly haven’t seen from the team in recent memory?