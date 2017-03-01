FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 28, 2017

Cardin Statement on the Clean Water Rule

“I don’t want the safety of our drinking water to be determined by partisanship and special interests”

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), a senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee (EPW), issued the following statement in response to the president’s executive order instructing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to roll back the Clean Water Rule.

“Ensuring that America’s water is safe should not be a partisan issue dictated by special interests. Unfortunately, President Trump and Republicans have made it so. Until recently, we have put public health ahead of politics and worked together to ensure that when anyone across America turns on their faucet, the water that comes out is safe. The president’s latest gift to his special interest backers is dangerous, shortsighted and a partisan step away from good governance, public health and commonsense environmental protection.

“Today’s announcement means we will not know which bodies of water—the sources of drinking water for one hundred million Americans—are protected, which leaves them dangerously susceptible to being polluted. The Trump Administration’s move to weaken the Clean Water Act puts public health at risk.”