November 1, 2016

Cardin Statement on Fatal School Bus-Commuter Bus Crash in Baltimore

BALTIMORE – U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), issued the following statement on the fatal bus accident in Baltimore.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of this morning’s fatal bus accident in southwest Baltimore. The situation is ongoing and we are still learning all the facts, including how many are injured or hospitalized. But so far we know at least six lives have been lost. Those are six people who woke up to go to work this morning like any other morning, but who won’t be going home. Six families who now have to bear the unbearable. My heart goes out to them all and my prayers are with all the victims and their families.

“I extend my utmost gratitude to our first responders for their swift and professional response to such a horrific tragedy. There is no question their prompt action saved lives.”