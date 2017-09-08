Home going services for Apostle Bishop Edward A. Montgomery, who was president and CEO of the University of Family Bible Institute, College, & Seminary, is scheduled to be held at Family Bible Ministries Worldwide, which is located at 5300 Edmondson Avenue. The viewing is scheduled on Sept. 8 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. On Sept. 9, a wake will be held for the Bishop at 10:30 a.m. Following the wake, the Bishop’s funeral service will commence at 11 a.m. For more information, email fbmwuniversitycollege@gmail.com, call 410-455-0678 or visit famiybibleministries.org.
Celebration of Life Services for Apostle Bishop Edward A. Montgomery
Family Bible Ministries Worldwide, 5300 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21229
Press f for fullscreen.