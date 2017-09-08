Celebration of Life Services for Apostle Bishop Edward A. Montgomery

Home going services for Apostle Bishop Edward A. Montgomery, who was president and CEO of the University of Family Bible Institute, College, & Seminary, is scheduled to be held at Family Bible Ministries Worldwide, which is located at 5300 Edmondson Avenue. The viewing is scheduled on Sept. 8 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. On Sept. 9, a wake will be held for the Bishop at 10:30 a.m. Following the wake, the Bishop’s funeral service will commence at 11 a.m. For more information, email fbmwuniversitycollege@gmail.com, call 410-455-0678 or visit famiybibleministries.org.