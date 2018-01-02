Cervical Cancer Month Program

The Henrietta Lacks House is having their 2nd Annual Henrietta Lacks Women’s Health – Cervical Cancer Program on January 6th from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.. They will also educate the community on breast, prostate, oral, lung and colon cancers as well as depression. The keynote speaker for the event is Lt. Governor Rutherford. Contact Arkia Gowins via email at arkiagowins@gmail.com or call 904-614-3238 for more information.