Chance the Rapper Gives $1M to Chicago Schools, Blasts Governor

Following Unsuccessful Meeting

by: The Associated Press
/ (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) /
CHICAGO (AP) — Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper is calling on Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to use executive powers to better fund Chicago Public Schools and has donated $1 million to a foundation for schools.

Chance The Rapper announces a gift of $1 million to the Chicago Public School Foundation during a news conference at the Westcott Elementary School, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Chicago. The Grammy-winning artist is calling on Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to use executive powers to better fund Chicago Public Schools. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The hip-hop performer from Chicago, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, announced the donation Monday from an elementary school on the city’s South Side near where he grew up. It comes after a meeting Friday with the first-term Republican that the artist said didn’t go well.

Chance told reporters Monday that conversations continued over the weekend, but weren’t successful. He criticized Rauner for not funding schools “without caveats or ultimatums.”

Chance The Rapper, right, announces a gift of $1 million to the Chicago Public School Foundation during a news conference at the Westcott Elementary School, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Chicago. The Grammy-winning artist is calling on Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to use executive powers to better fund Chicago Public Schools. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The two sat down for a highly unusual, one-on-one meeting last week to discuss CPS funding amid a two-year state budget standoff. The meeting was set after Chance won three Grammys last month and Rauner tweeted congratulations. Chance asked for a sit-down.

Rauner’s administration circulated a memo Monday with options for recovering $215 million in pension relief he vetoed last year. Rauner says he wants long-term reforms.

