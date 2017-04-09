Chicago Student Gets Accepted into 23 Black Colleges, Offered $300K in Scholarships

A Chicago high school student was accepted into every one of the 24 colleges she applied to, 23 of which were historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Ariyana Davis is an 18-year-old senior at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School. She was able to apply to dozens of schools thanks to the Common Black College Application that allows students to apply to up to 50 HBCUs for a mere $35. She also applied and got accepted to Eastern Illinois University, a predominantly white institution.

Davis told ABC News it was important for her to attend an HBCU “because they are known for producing successful black professionals.” More