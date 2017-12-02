Christmas with Choral Arts

On December 5th at 7:30 p.m. come celebrate the holiday season with Baltimore Choral Arts in Anthony Blake Clark’s first Christmas program, which includes beloved Christmas favorites. To reserve tickets or for more information, please call 410-523-7070 or visit www.baltimorechoralarts.org.

