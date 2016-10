Chrysalis House is celebrating 30 years of providing addiction treatments for women and a safe haven for their children. The inspirational evening will feature Tonier “Neer” Cain, a nationally known speaker on the subject of addiction and recovery. The event will be held on Oct. 17 at First Community Church of Annapolis, 1800 Apostle Johnson Way in Annapolis, Md. at 7 p.m. This is a free event. Contact Loren Weisman at 410-881-0298 for more information.