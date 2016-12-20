Ciera Brookins, Morgan Student, Dies at 25

Ciera Brookins, a 25-year-old Morgan University student, died from complications from Lupus at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore on Dec. 19.

Brookins, who was a student at the School of Social Work, was described as a free-spirit who loved to be around young people. Her father, Edgar Brookins, is the Washington, D.C. general manager for the AFRO.

Brookins was born on Oct. 30, 1991 to Evelyn Collier and Edgar Brookins in Largo, Md. She attended Largo High School and was a member of the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Gospel Service in Arlington, Va. “She was a free-spirit, who was vibrant, colorful and loved to be around children,” her father told the AFRO. “She was energetic, very engaging and wanted to take the leadership role in whatever she was involved in.”

Brookins hoped to work with at-risk children once she graduated, said Edgar. “From when she was a teenager, she wanted to help children and young folk. She would always volunteer to baby sit at no cost as a teenager,” he said. “She was really committed to social work and at risk kids.

Brookins is survived by her mother, father, four half sisters and a half brother. Funeral arrangements were still being finalized at press time.