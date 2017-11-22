CityCenterDC is scheduled to kick off the holiday season with an exciting evening of performances from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C. and the inspirational viral sensation Cardinal Shehan School Choir from Baltimore. The event is scheduled to be held on Nov. 25 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m at The Park at CityCenter, 10th Street, NW and New York Avenue, NW. Washingtonians will be treated to joyful holiday music and an official lighting ceremony and countdown emceed by NBC4’s Eun Yang. Families will be entertained with balloon artists, face painters, holiday activities and more.
CityCenter D.C. Holiday Tree Lighting
10th Street, NW and New York Avenue, NW
by: AFRO Staff
/ (Photo Courtesy of citycenterdc.com) /
