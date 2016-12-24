Civil Rights Groups Push Newly-Elected Senators to Hire Diverse Staffs

Civil rights groups across the country are calling on newly-elected senators to expand the diversity of top staff positions in the next administration.

The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, a nonprofit public policy organization, recently held a press call to discuss the issue as it pertains to the legislative agenda, Senate confirmations and the federal budget for people of color.

The organization focused on a recent “Racial Diversity Among Top Senate Staff” report, published in 2015, that detailed the lack of diversity in top Senate staff positions, which include chief of staff, legislative director and communications director. According to the center’s website, as of December 2015, individuals holding those positions included just 11 Asian Americans, seven Latinos, two Blacks, and one Native American.

“The fact that there are only 21 staffers of color out of the 297 top Senate staffers in personal offices is an issue, and the challenge is not a lack of qualified candidates,” said Spencer Overton, president of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies.

“Lack of diversity is also a bipartisan problem in the Senate. Strong, highly-qualified people of color are more than capable of contributing substantially in these positions,” he added. “It is incumbent upon all Senators to prioritize staff diversity. A diverse staff provides the opportunity for not only descriptive, but also substantive representation–bringing more inclusive and representative voices to the decision-making table.”

Jennifer DeCasper, currently the only Black chief of staff, is employed in South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s office. No Blacks hold top staffer positions for Democratic senators. People of color comprise just 7 percent of holders of all top Senate staff positions, with Blacks at 0.7 percent.

Overton said that 52 civil organizations, including the NAACP and the National Urban League, sent a letter on Nov. 18 to the recently elected Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Tod Young (R-Ind.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) to request that they consider interviewing people of color and hire at least one person of color for a top staffer position.

Masto is currently the only newly-elected senator who has hired a person of color, naming one as her communications director, according to the center. If another minority individual is not hired to a top position in a newly-elected senator’s office, then the percentage of people of color in top positions in the Senate will fall to 4.8 percent.

The call included Kezmiché “Kim” Atterbury, senior director of media and external relations for the NUL; Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund and Rafael Collazo, director of political campaigns for the National Council of La Raza.

The Center suggested the following solutions to increase diversity, requesting that Senators:

Hire people of color in deputy positions to serve as feeders for top spots;

Be more transparent;

Employ the National Football League’s “Rooney Rule” in all hiring processes, requiring at least one interview with a person of color for any available position;

Establish a competitive, senior-level minority fellowship;

Hire interns and fellows from organizations that promote political progression for people of color;

Centralize diversity resources for senators and staff;

Develop and adopt a diversity plan for each personal office and committee office;

Require implicit bias training;

and support legislation for a chief diversity officer for the Senate

The center also advises that civil groups:

Ask for updates on diversity and hiring;

Generate local interest on the diversity hiring issue

“This is both a moral issue and an issue of public policy,” said Don Cravins, Jr., vice president of policy and executive director of the Washington Bureau for the National Urban League. Cravins served as the Chief of Staff for Sen. Mary Landrieu (D-La.) from 2013-2015. “Our government must be representative of the people it serves by ensuring that all have a seat at the table.