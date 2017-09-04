College Student Accidentally Gets $1 Million In Financial Aid, Balls Outta Control, And Here’s What Happened

The costs of higher education have reached epic proportions. Most students have to take out loans and work just to pay for tuition, books, and living expenses. So, if you accidentally got $1 million transferred into your financial aid account, what would you do?

The Mistake Well, one South African student was put to the test when her normal $100 stipend for food and books was considerably larger than usual. Sibongile Mani is studying accounting, but she didn’t need a degree to recognize the windfall. The 27-year old wasted no time enjoying her new-found wealth.

Mani upgraded every area of her lifestyle. One student told The Herald Live that she all of a sudden started wearing expensive designer clothing. Mani also bought things for her friends, traveled, and threw lavish parties. More….