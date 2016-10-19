Comic Book Conventions Not Diverse Enough? Start Your Own

After a lifetime of reading comic books, attending comic books convention and even writing and illustrating his own comic book, there was one thing Wayne Sutphin thought the comic book industry lacked: diversity. So, the 44-year old South Boston, Va. native decided to start his own.

“It’s a lack of support because there’s not that many to support,” Sutphin told the AFRO. “We eventually have to say, ‘All right, no one is helping us…we have to do it ourselves.’ I get inspiration from all those Black people that came before me that were successful. If they had to go through much more than what I’m going through now then I should be able to put together a comic book convention.”

Sutphin is a single father of four children (twin daughters, 18; a step-son, 25 and his youngest daughter, 9) who currently lives in Hagerstown, Md. He decided to open his own comic book convention in Frederick, Md., where he once lived, and named it FredCity, a nod to the historic city’s nickname.

The first FredCity will take place on Oct. 22 from 1-7 p.m. at the Motel 6.

Sutphin has been illustrating comic books since the fifth grade and at the age of 17 began writing his own.

Sutphin earned his B.A. in psychology and minored in studio art at University of Virginia.

“I came to the conclusion that if I’m not going to be making much more money doing a real job than I might as well do what it is that I would like to do,” said Sutphin. “People say something about a starving artists…you can also be a starving psych major.”

Sutphin has published six books of his own between 2012 and 2015: two graphic novels, two comic books and also two children’s books that are available on Amazon. He also has his own publishing company called Apple Avenue Publishing.

Sutphin’s children who will also be attending the convention and are following in their dad’s artistic footsteps. His twin daughters, Holly and Heidi, enjoy Marvel movies and his youngest, Hanna, is in the process of writing her own children’s book.

Comic book conventions are a chance for people to dress up as their favorite super hero, but when it comes to the industry itself, the Black community isn’t getting the recognition it deserves. African-Americans are putting millions of dollars into the industry, Sutphin explains, but mainstream companies like Marvel, are slowly putting Blacks on the map with televisions shows like the recent “Luke Cage” and the upcoming “Black Panther” film.

“We make up less than 2.4 percent of the industry,” Sutphin says when referring to employment in the comic book industry. “We just now stopped being sidekicks.”

FredCity is looking to stand out from other comic book convention that cater to big name companies and artists. Sutphin’s convention will focus on independent artists, authors and vendors. “I have more authors, illustrators and people that are closely associated with the books that they’ve bought…they’re more hands on,” he said. “You get to see first-hand the individual that get’s it going..you might just see the artist or the writer.”

There will also be guest appearances from Marvel comic book artist Ron Wilson as well as Michael Howell, a cartoonist from Baltimore.

“There should be something there for everybody. It’s already destined to be much larger next year,” said Sutphin.

For more information go to fredcitycomicon.com.