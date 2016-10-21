Commission Rejects Move of Confederate Statue from Park

by: The Associated Press
/ (Photo: Adrian Sainz, AP) /
0
3

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Historical Commission is blocking a plan by Memphis city leaders to move a statue honoring a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader out of the downtown area.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2dVcIM7) that the commission denied an application to waive criteria for the statue’s removal under the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act, which bars removing or disturbing war memorials on public property.

A statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest sits on a concrete pedestal at a park named after the confederate cavalryman in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo: Adrian Sainz, AP)
A statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest sits on a concrete pedestal at a park named after the confederate cavalryman in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo: Adrian Sainz, AP)

The Memphis City Council voted in August 2015 to relocate the statue and move the buried remains of Forrest and his wife from a park near downtown Memphis. The vote came during a national wave of efforts to remove symbols of the Confederacy from public spaces following the slayings of nine Black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina.

A man charged with murder in the killings was found to have posed in a photo with a Confederate flag.

Memphis city attorney Allan Wade, who filed the waiver with the commission, sought to have the statue relocated to a “more suitable location.”

The city needs support from the Forrest family and approval from the Chancery Court to move the bodies of Forrest and his wife to a cemetery. It wasn’t clear if city officials had moved forward with those requests, or if it planned to request a waiver again the next time the commission meets, in February.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS