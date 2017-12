Beulah Baptist Church, 5908 Dix Street, NE, is scheduled to host a Community Clothes Closet on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to all in the community. Clothes are offered on a first come, first serve basis. All items are free and will be available for men, women, and children. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.